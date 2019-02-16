Darren Criss Marries Mia Swier in New Orleans

Congratulations to Darren Criss!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star said "I do" to his longtime love, Mia Swier, in New Orleans on Saturday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Criss' rep for comment. The pair's wedding comes just over a year after they announced their engagement in January 2018.

Criss' former Glee co-stars Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and John Stamos were just some of the famous faces on the star-studded guest list, Peoplereports. Overstreet shared videos of himself and Shum hanging out at a New Orleans bar to his Instagram Story on Friday.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch," Criss wrote in his engagement announcement last year. "We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖."

During an interview with ET in August 2018, Criss -- who has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his role on The Assassination of Gianni Versace -- confessed that it was a little difficult balancing wedding planning with awards season.

“I wouldn’t recommend doing all this stuff at the same time,” he admitted. “I’ve got a music festival, I’ve got records I’m still producing… I opened a bar. Wedding planning, yeah. It’s not a good time to be on this circuit, but hey! You know, when it rains, [it] pours. I don’t need an umbrella. I’m loving it, man.”

