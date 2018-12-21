Darren Criss is becoming more selective of the roles he takes on.

The Emmy winner is known for his catalog of diverse characters that, over the years, have helped him become a dynamic actor. More specifically, the 31-year-old performer is best known for portraying gay characters, such as Blaine Anderson on Glee, Hedwig in the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

But lately, Criss is rethinking the way he approaches a gay role, not wanting to take an opportunity away from LGBTQ actors.

"There are certain [queer] roles that I'll see that are just wonderful," Criss tells Bustle in an article published this week. "But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man’s role."

While it's "been a real joy" playing queer characters like Blaine, Cunanan, and Hedwig, Criss says he has reached a point where he doesn't feel comfortable taking those roles, which is "unfortunate." "The reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience," he explains. "It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people."

Those compelling and interesting characters have also earned Criss praise and recognition in Hollywood. Just this year, he won his first Emmy Award for his portrayal of Cunanan, as well as receiving his first Golden Globe nomination for the role. Up next for the actor, are roles in the war drama Midway and the rom-com All You Ever Wished For.

In the meantime, he's also preparing for his wedding to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier. ET spoke with the husband-to-be earlier this year, where he admitted that he was a little overwhelmed by wedding planning amid awards season.

