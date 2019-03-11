As they approach their one-month anniversary as husband and wife, Darren Criss is sharing how his special day with Mia Swier was so “amazing” he had to share it with the world.

The Glee star tied the knot with Swier at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 16.

“I’m very cagey about my personal life,” Criss, 32, told ET’s Keltie Knight on her LadyGang podcast. “I’m just weird about social media and stuff [but] after I saw the photos for this wedding, I was like, I want f**king everybody to see this sh*t. This is amazing!’”

“I was literally like, ‘I wish everybody in the entire universe could’ve been in this wedding,’” he continued. “It was the most magical weekend, like, ever.”

The Emmy-winning Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor looked every bit the dashing groom in a white tuxedo and bow tie, while Swier wore a sleeveless white gown for the ceremony, where the two ditched convention and walked down the aisle together.



“I didn’t watch her come down the aisle,” Criss explained. “Everyone’s sitting down and I come from the front and I pick up a guitar and I played my family and her family down the aisle. When I was done, I went to the back to retrieve Mia myself and we walked up together.”

“I produced this whole concert,” he continued. “Like, there was a whole rock show that was all of our homies from over the years! So, there was no wedding band. [John] Stamos went up and sang Jesse and the Rippers’ ‘Forever’ from Full House. That was amazing.”

Stamos didn’t just kill it when it came to providing the couple’s guests -- which included Criss and Stamos’ former Glee co-stars, Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr. -- with entertainment. He also gave the newlyweds their favorite gift!



Sadly, Criss wouldn’t dish on what exactly the present was.



“I won’t say what John got us, but it is f**king incredible,” he said.

The couple announced their engagement with a sweet social media post in January 2018, after seven and a half years together. According to Billboard, Swier has worked in television -- directing, producing and writing promotional content -- and also has her own production company.



While talking to ET in August, Criss admitted it had been a challenge juggling wedding planning with other commitments.

“I wouldn’t recommend doing all this stuff at the same time,” he said. “I’ve got a music festival, I’ve got records I’m still producing… I opened a bar. Wedding planning, yeah. It’s not a good time to be on this circuit, but hey! You know, when it rains, [it] pours. I don’t need an umbrella. I’m loving it, man.”

Criss isn't the only Glee alum tying the knot lately. Michele wed her love, Zandy Reich, earlier this month.



See more on the couples below.



