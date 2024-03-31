David and Victoria Beckham's family is feeling the Easter spirit!

On Sunday, the A-list duo shared pics and videos from their seaside celebration.

"Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx 🐣🐰🪺," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

The former Spice Girls singer kicked off her photo carousel with a picture of her and David laying out in the sun, while rocking a pair of matching bunny ears. In the pic that followed, Victoria flashes the peace sign, while she poses behind her husband, son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham. Next to Victoria is her daughter, Harper Beckham, son Cruz Beckham and a family friend, who are all rocking bunny ears.

In another photo, Nicola holds up Victoria's foot -- which is sporting a medical boot -- as they smile for the camera. The "Wannabe" singer rounded out the post with pictures of her husband and kids wearing matching hoodies.

Victoria and Nicola had more fun in a separate video, where they rock bunny ears and dance to the Spice Girls' 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There."

"Love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!! xx 👯‍♀️," Victoria wrote.

David took to his respective Instagram to celebrate the holiday with the group shot and a few throwback pictures of their children from past Easters.

"Happy Easter from us all 🐣 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🐣," the retired soccer star wrote.

David and Victoria did not share where they were celebrating.

The family's Easter holiday comes after they all came together earlier this month to support Victoria during the Victoria Beckham Fall Runway show in Paris during Fashion Week.

David was joined by their children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper. Following the presentation, which came after Victoria suffered a broken foot during a workout, David celebrated his wife's latest accomplishment.

"So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best 🩷 we love you @victoriabeckham 🩷," he wrote next to a photo of Victoria blowing a kiss with one hand, while she balanced a support crutch in the other.

