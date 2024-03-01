The show must go on, broken foot or not! Despite a recent injury that forced her to move with crutches, Victoria Beckham showcased her latest collection on Friday at this year's Paris Fashion Week.

The 49-year-old introduced her Autumn/Winter 2024 show while dressed in an all-black ensemble to match her crutches. The fashion designer's family showed up to lend her their support, including her husband David Beckham. The Beckhams were among the several fashion heavy hitters attending, such as Ronaldo, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Friday's runway show was momentarily disrupted when PETA protestors snuck onto the catwalk, holding up signs that read "Viva vegan leather" and wearing shirts that read "Animals aren't fabric."

"No garment is worth slaughtering and skinning a sensitive animal," @PETAUK posted to X (formerly Twitter) alongside a video of the protest taken from the front row and tagging the English designer. "Wanna be the champion of vegan leather instead?"

Neither the designer nor her 14-year-old label, which is known for its luxurious wardrobe staples, has acknowledged the protest. And despite the disruption, Victoria reemerged at the end of the show for her final bow.

In a video shared to Instagram by Vogue, Victoria takes a moment to share a sweet kiss with her hubby as she makes her way down the runaway. The whole Beckham brood -- including the couple's daughter Harper, 12, son Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29 -- can be seen seated along the front row, cheering for their mother as she heads backstage.

Last month, David revealed that Victoria broke her foot during an accident in the gym. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...," he captioned a photo showing her leg and a foot boot.

The Spice Girls alum had previously shared that she'd had a mishap in the gym on Valentine's Day, posting a photo of her foot being iced. "Happy Valentine's Day to me," she wrote. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"

At the time, her husband of 24 years poked fun at her foot on his Instagram Story, writing, "How bigs your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE."

Still, it's clear that the designer isn't letting her injury keep her from having a good time. Before Victoria made her way to Paris, she was photographed leaving a restaurant in London after dinner with friends, sporting head-to-toe black with sunglasses while on crutches. As for her footwear, Victoria paired her orthopedic boot with a single Alaïa Le Coeur heart-cut slingback pump featuring a two-inch heel.

She didn't let the accident get in the way of celebrating Valentine's Day, either. "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊," she captioned an Instagram post for David. "Love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx."

David returned the love, writing over on his page, "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend 🩷 I love you 🩷 I mean ' I just fancied her ' @victoriabeckham 🩷 Happy valentines kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 🩷🩷🩷🩷."

