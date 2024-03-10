Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham continue to captivate fans with their heartwarming displays of affection, with the latest installment being Brooklyn’s new tattoo.

Nicola, 29, recently shared on her Instagram Story a glimpse of her husband's fresh ink, which happens to be a love note she wrote to him before they tied the knot nearly two years ago.

In elegant cursive font, the note nestled below Brooklyn’s neck reads, "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious." The message continues with heartfelt words expressing Nicola's deep love and admiration for her husband.

"I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond," the note concludes, signed off as "Love always, your future wifey."

This latest addition to Brooklyn’s ink collection is just one of the many romantic gestures the couple frequently exchanges. Earlier this year, Brooklyn’s family -- including his younger sister, Harper, and his brother, Cruz -- joined Nicola at the Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut, Lola.

Family plays a central role in Brooklyn and Nicola's lives. In an interview with Nylon last month, Nicola opened up about wanting a big family with her husband.

"I love that he really wants to be a dad," Nicola said of Brooklyn, who's made no secret that he is ready for kids.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn told ET in August 2022. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, ten [kids]."

Nicola reacted to her husband's comments in an interview shortly thereafter, telling ET, "That is really sweet."

"We really do want a big family. We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too," she said. "I have seven siblings, so I think he loves being with my family and just being around so many boys. I think he has, like, built-in boy best friends now, so I think he really loves that."

For Nicola, though, there's no timeline on when kids will enter the picture, as she and Brooklyn are busy with five dogs. "I will just stare at my dogs and be like, 'Look how perfect they are,'" she told Nylon.

