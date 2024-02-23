Nicola Peltz Beckham Says Husband Brooklyn 'Really Wants to be a Dad'

Nicola Peltz Beckham is thinking about parenthood. In an interview with Nylon, the 29-year-old actress opens up about wanting a big family with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

"I love that he really wants to be a dad," Nicola says of Brooklyn, who's made no secret that he is ready for kids whenever Nicola decides she is.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn told ET in Aug. 2022. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, ten [kids]."

Nicola reacted to her husband's comments in an interview shortly thereafter, telling ET, "That is really sweet."

"We really do want a big family. We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too," she said. "I have seven siblings, so I think he loves being with my family and just being around so many boys. I think he has, like, built-in boy best friends now, so I think he really loves that."

Max Montgomery for NYLON

For Nicola, though, there's no timeline on when kids will enter the picture, as she and Brooklyn are busy with five dogs. "I will just stare at my dogs and be like, 'Look how perfect they are,'" she tells Nylon.

Their life together started when they met at a Coachella party, though their first memorable interaction came a year later at a Halloween party.

"I walked through the door of the party and security stops my friend. And I was like, 'Oh, no, no, no. He's with me.' The security was giving him a hard time and he's like, 'Oh, could you please wait?'" she recalls. "And I look to my left, and I kid you not, Brooklyn is in a bush to my left, hiding from the paparazzi. And I look down and I go, 'Brooklyn, oh my God, can you please help?' From then, we literally have not separated."

Then, when ET spoke to Nicola earlier this month, she gushed of Brooklyn, "He's the best husband in the entire world."

