David Arquette made his latest outing a family affair!

The actor attended a red carpet event for his short film, The Big Break, on Tuesday, bringing along his wife, Christina, and his 14-year-old daughter, Coco, whom he shares with ex-wife Courteney Cox.

David looked dapper in a classy gray suit over a black button-down shirt, which he paired with rose-colored sunglasses, while his daughter kept it casual in a long-sleeved shirt with jeans and Adidas sneakers. Christina upped up the glam with a zebra-print skirt and black boots, with her hair down and lightly curled.

The outing comes less than two months after David revealed via Twitter that he had been hospitalized after participating in a "wrestling death match."

"The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience - don't try this at home," he explained at the time. "As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match. I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV."

"I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in," he added. "However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation."

