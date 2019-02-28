Patricia Arquette, the older sister of fellow actor David Arquette, says her brother had a heart attack prior to his “wrestling death match” in November, which resulted in his hospitalization.



The Oscar-winning actress appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Thursday, where she discussed David’s long-standing passion for wrestling and how it concerned her when the revelation about his health emerged last year.



“Well, first of all, you know, he was the World Champion of Wrestling many, many years ago,” she began, referencing his 2000 victory. “So this is a revival of his wrestling career.”



“And so he started wrestling again and it is scary, you know?” Patricia added. “I mean, he’s older now. He had a heart attack, and now he’s wrestling.”



Like his championship, DeGeneres’ was also unaware of David’s heart attack, responding, “When did he have a heart attack?! I didn’t know that.”



Patricia went on to state that the attack happened “a year ago. A year and half ago?”



ET has reached out to David's reps to confirm.

The 50-year-old actress, who was visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new Hulu show, The Act, revealed just how scared she is for her brother’s well-being following his ill-fated return to wrestling.



“It really scares me, so I don’t actually watch the matches,” she said. “Because [it] would terrify me too much.”



On Nov. 19, David shared a lengthy post on Twitter explaining his recent injury and hospitalization, readily admitting that he got in over his head at the “wrestling death match.”



"The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience - don’t try this at home," he wrote, also stating, “As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match. I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV.”



He added that, although he is more than ready to return to wrestling again someday soon, it won’t be quite as intense as the event where he was injured.



“I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances -- in the near future,” he continued. “However, my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With love, David Arquette.”

The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience - don’t try this at home pic.twitter.com/icQK2wnQNc — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 19, 2018

Patricia spoke with ET at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she won for her supporting role in Escape from Dannemora, once again sharing her concern for her brother in light of his dangerous hobby, while also voicing her support for him.

“It terrifies us a bit as a family, you know, we really are kind of scared but also excited and it’s beautiful,” she said. “I mean, David has lived his life to the fullest and this is something that he’s always truly loved.”



Check out her chat with DeGeneres up above.



RELATED CONTENT:

David Arquette Is Responsible for Courteney Cox’s ‘Scream 3' Hair

Patricia Arquette Says She's Tired of 'Playing Crazy Women,' Despite Winning Awards for It

David Arquette Attends 'The Big Break' Screening With Daughter Coco and Wife Christina

Related Gallery