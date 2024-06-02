David Beckham Has a Sweet Daddy-Daughter Date With Harper Seven

David Beckham had a special date night with his baby girl!

On Saturday, the former professional athlete, 49, took to Instagram to share pictures of his and wife Victoria Beckham's 12-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, from their time at the Inter Miami CF game on Saturday night.

"Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side 🩷 #HarperSeven," David wrote next to a selfie of him and Harper posing in front of the field.

David Beckham and his daughter, Harper Seven, attended the Inter Miami CF game. - Chris ARJOON / AFP

Inter Miami CF and their opponents, St. Louis City SC, tied the match 3-3. During the game, David was photographed in the stands hugging Harper who wore a cute babydoll shirt and jeans.

David and Harper often have father-daughter date nights, with the former athlete previously sharing pics from The Weeknd concert and other sporting events he has attended with his little girl.

David and Victoria tied the knot on July 4, 1999. Missing from the game were Victoria and the pair's other children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

In April, David and his four kids all got together -- alongside some of their famous friends -- to celebrate Victoria's 50th birthday.

At the time, the retired soccer star took to Instagram to celebrate the sweet moment he shared with his family.

"The Beckhams ❤️ so proud of my incredible children celebrating their mummy in the best way possible on such a special night 🥂 we love you @victoriabeckham 🩷 @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," he wrote.

In the photo, David, Victoria, Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz were all dressed to the nines as they posed on a staircase during the lavish event.

Last week, Victoria got candid about the beginning of her motherhood journey -- and the backlash she received from the press after the birth of her first child, Brooklyn.

"I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play," Victoria told Grazia magazine.

Victoria looked back on one moment in particular.

"I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight," she recalled. "Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something -- too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way."

