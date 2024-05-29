Victoria Beckham is looking back on a time when the media was not kind to her.

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, the former Spice Girl reflects on the scrutiny she faced about her body and public image that ultimately made her put a particular guard up in the public eye.

"I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play," Victoria tells the magazine.

Victoria Beckham recalls being body shamed by a newspaper after she gave birth to her first child Brooklyn. - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Looking back, the designer points out a time in 1999 after the birth of her and David Beckham's first child, Brooklyn, when a newspaper body shamed her.

"I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight," she recalls. "Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something -- too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way."

Victoria, 50, and her husband, David, 49, went on to welcome three more children. Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are parents of four children. - Getty Images

Victoria credits her age and time in the industry for her outlook on people's perception about her. Simply, the Spice World star does not care.

"You just become more accepting, don't you?" Victoria says. "This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it. I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am. But I do like to have a drink and I'm not going to be one of these, 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,' types. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."

Victoria's love for her family is enough to keep her mind off of any chatter about her appearance. The evidence showed in the birthday tributes that poured in from her husband and kids last month.

David celebrated his wife with a sweet video montage and message.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife…," the retired soccer star wrote. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂 But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷 I AM BEING HONESt🩷 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

