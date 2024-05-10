When your "mama" is a former pop star, you gotta celebrate! Cruz Beckham shared a special moment with his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her recent 50th birthday bash, which took place in April.

In a new clip posted by both Cruz and Victoria, the 19-year-old plays the guitar while singing the Spice Girls' song, "Mama," and is joined on stage by Victoria and the rest of the hit girl group, including Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

The women sing the chorus of the song before laughing as Mel B asks, "Are we in tune? I'm not sure we are."

Cruz posted the clip with the caption, "You're welcome…"

The clip comes after Victoria's husband and Cruz's dad, David Beckham, previously shared footage of the girl group's epic reunion where they performed "Stop" and did the accompanying choreography.

David was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, and discussed the Spice Girls' performance at the party.

Spice Girls in NYC in 1999. - RJ Capak/WireImage

"It's actually been 12 years since they did the Olympics in the U.K. but over 15 years since they were on the stage together," he shared. "So obviously having them all there that night, and I didn't expect them to get up on the stage, but I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video. So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song and he sang 'Mama,' and then all of the sudden, all the girls got up. And I'm their biggest fan. I tend to not tell my wife that. I tend to tell her that I fancied her. But she was a Spice Girl. I love that about her."

RELATED CONTENT: