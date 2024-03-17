Congratulations are in order for David Guetta and his girlfriend, Jessa Ledon -- the couple have welcomed their first child together.

The 56-year-old DJ and his ladylove took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news alongside an adorable snapshot of their newborn baby snuggled up between the new parents.

"Love is in the air ❤️Welcome Cyan," the couple captioned the joint post, which they each shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

The heartwarming photo shows their bundle of joy -- who is sporting a full head of dark hair -- as he lays on Ledon's chest, with Guetta hugging both of them and looking at the camera.

Guetta and Ledon first revealed their exciting baby news in November, when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs.

Guetta further confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from the red carpet, which he captioned, "We have a big news for you!!! Most important release of the year 😂😂😂."

Guetta also shares a 19-year-old son, Tim, and 16-year-old daughter Angie, with ex-wife Cathy Lobé. Guetta and Lobé split in 2014 after 22 years of marriage.

The French DJ and record producer first sparked a romance with the actress and model in 2015. The pair -- who briefly split in 2022 before reconciling -- have remained largely private throughout their romance, apart from sharing a number of adorable snapshots on social media.

Congrats to the happy couple!

