Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges are parents!

The Righteous Gemstones actor and his wife celebrated a momentous occasion as they announced the arrival of their first child together. The couple joyously shared the news on Instagram, revealing the birth of their son, Beau DeVine, on Friday, Feb. 16.

In the post, DeVine, 40, and Bridges, 32, expressed their elation as they introduced their newborn son to the world. The post featured endearing snapshots capturing the tender moments of the new family of three cuddling together in a hospital bed.

DeVine's caption exuded both humor and affection, as he described their experiences with their "fussy" baby boy, while Bridges reflected on the overwhelming love she felt for her son.

"Meet lil baby Beau DeVine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out," DeVine captioned photos of the family of three making cry faces together.

Bridges wrote, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger.

Beau DeVine 2.16.24."

DeVine and Bridges announced her pregnancy in October on Instagram, showcasing her growing baby bump and excitement for the journey ahead. The couple's social media posts have been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends, family, and fans alike, including supportive messages from DeVine's Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson.

The cute couple -- who started dating in February 2015 after meeting on the set of The Final Girls the year prior -- announced their engagement in October 2019.

They got married in October 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after having several planning setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

