Maluma is officially a first-time dad!

The Latin GRAMMY-winning singer and his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Paris.

The "Corazón" singer shared that Paris was born on March 9.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them 💘," the 30-year-old singer's message in Spanish read with an English translation.

Maluma, whose also goes by Juan Luis Londoño Arias, also posted a black-and-white photo of little Paris holding his finger. The Colombia superstar's post continued with another black-and-white image of him kissing Susana on the forehead while she held their baby girl. Maluma rounded out his post with a picture of him getting skin-to-skin time with Paris as she rested her head on his chest while her doting dad kissed her.

Fans first learned the performer was going to be a dad in October 2023 when he made the big reveal during his Don Juan Tour stop in Washington, D.C. During the show, he screened his music video for "Procura," in which he shared the special news with footage of Gómez's ultrasound and baby bump. He later took to Instagram with a special message to fans and loved ones, expressing his gratitude to all who have been part of their journey to parenthood. "This is and will forever be MY BIGGEST DREAM," he wrote in the post, translated from Spanish.

John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Two months earlier, in an interview with ET, Maluma addressed ultimately wanting to be a father. "I always dream about being a dad," he said. "Have a family -- for me, that's's like the biggest goal ever."

Ever since, the proud dad-to-be has been sharing snaps on social media of Gómez and her growing baby bump, often praising her and their little one on the way.

As he captioned a photo of himself holding her belly on Christmas Eve, "Gracias SUsanta 🤶🏼."

Ahead of Paris' birth, Maluma spoke to ET's Denny Directo and shared his and Susana's real inspiration for her name.

"We made her in Paris," Maluma confirmed in February.

Maluma added, "I'm not ready. I'm nervous... They don't bring any manual... or instructions, so I just want to go with the flow," he said. "I want to see how it is. I just want to love her. I want to be with her all the time and I'm already in love with her."

