Maluma Has a Crutch Thrown at Him On Stage -- Watch Him Catch It!

Maluma showed off more than his rapping skills during an unexpected moment at one of his recent Don Juan World Tour concerts. The Colombian superstar proved he has some serious catching abilities when a fan threw a crutch at him, and he managed to snag it effortlessly with one hand.

The incident occurred during a high-energy performance in Sacrament, California, on Aug. 31, when a dedicated fan decided to take an unconventional approach to show their admiration for the chart-topping artist.

Maluma can be seen reacting swiftly to the unexpected incident. Rather than getting upset or flustered, Maluma turned it into a humorous and memorable moment for the crowd. With the crutch in hand, he pretended it was a baseball bat, playfully swinging it in the air to the delight of the audience. The fans erupted in cheers and laughter as they watched the beloved artist make light of the situation.

Maluma then leaned on the crutch while effortlessly continuing to deliver his hit songs with his signature style. He even incorporated the crutch into his dance moves, leaving the audience in awe.

The Colombian heartthrob concluded his impromptu act by grinding on the crutch, further entertaining the crowd and showing off his playful side. He handed the crutch to someone in the audience, who was undoubtedly thrilled to receive this unique souvenir from the show. As a final touch, Maluma blew a kiss to a lucky fan.

While this incident added an unexpected twist to Maluma's concert, it's not the first time artists have had objects thrown at them during performances. Kelsea Ballerini, for instance, had an encounter with a fan's thrown bracelet while performing in Boise, Idaho, in June.

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone and had to receive emergency medical attention, Ava Max was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed the stage, and Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.

Last month, the 29-year-old superstar spoke to ET's Deidre Behar ahead of his world tour and his Don Juan album.

"I have all these songs that are super new and it's like a new sound for me. So I feel like it's going to be super exciting performing all these new songs and sharing this time with my fans," Maluma shared. "It's crazy."

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, promised to bring la magia with this era.

"I would say magical for sure. Magical because every moment is pretty special," he said of what the people could expect from this music and tour. "We are taking care of every detail, because that is the way I like working. I like to to go and check the lights, go check the cameras. I have new ideas every morning when I wake up and I come here with the team and I'm like 'Yo guys, we should have these and this space in the show?' And everybody is super excited about it."

