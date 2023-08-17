There are wants and needs and then there's a comically large bra for Drake, which he definitely didn't want or need -- especially after finding out who it came from!

OVO took the stage Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena for his It's All A Blur tour pitstop in Dallas, where a giant -- and we mean GIANT! -- pink bra found its way onstage. Drake picked it up and held it for all to marvel in its mighty glory. In a video that's circulating on social media, Drake, at first, appears confused before realizing the culprit behind the stunt.

"Oh, this is from my dad?" he asks. "That's why. Oh, the card says, oh, this is from my father. My father made this for me. It says, 'Dad's wishing big things for you. I love you and making sure you are breastfed correctly.'"

The "Hotline Bling" rapper got a kick out of it all, but he had a question that certainly seemed rhetorical.

"What’s wrong with this man?" Drake quipped. "This man is crazy. Anyway ..."

The stunt comes weeks after a woman during Drizzy's July 21 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn tossed her 36G bra onstage. The rapper, who longs to have undergarments thrown his way at his concerts, said he wanted the woman located "immediately."

And how's this for double the pleasure: during his July 26 concert at Madison Square Garden, another woman tossed her 46G size bra onstage. After taking a closer look at the black bra, Drake reacted saying, "Good God." Later during that show, the Toronto native admitted that "the 46G has me f***ed up tonight."

Assuming he's regained focus, Drake's tour resumes Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

