It's Drake's take your son to work day! The singer shared a heartwarming glimpse of his son Adonis' first time watching his father's concert this past weekend.

The "God's Plan" rapper was in Los Angeles for the first night of the L.A. leg of his It's All A Blur tour, sponsored by Cash App on Saturday. In celebration of the big night, he brought Adonis, 5, along with him.

"Adonis's Big Day Out," the singer, 36, captioned one post, featuring several photos of the father-son duo together.

In a separate post, Drake also shared a photo of himself braiding Adonis' hair and a video of his mom, Sandra Graham, with a new watch he gifted her.

He also shared a video of Adonis' experience on his Instagram story, where the little boy could be seen looking up at his father somewhere near the stage.

"Do you like Bubby's watch?" Drake asks Adonis in the clip, who says, "I do not wish I could have that one" because it's "too expensive."

Drake captioned the post, "Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy," a quote from Allen Iverson.

During Saturday's performance, Drake also told his fans about Adoni's big night, alerting the crowd, "I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

Drake shares Adonis with his ex, Sophie Brussaux.

Night one of the singer's Los Angeles performances also made headlines for a fight that broke out over his towel -- Drake threw his sweaty show towel toward the audience after making his way off stage. Initially, the towel was caught by a female fan, who moments later was tussling with a male fan who tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake was heading backstage when the incident occurred and was quick to defend the female fan. In a video shared to social media, the rapper can be seen yelling up at the concertgoer, assuring her that he had someone on the way to help.

"I'ma send someone up there," Drake says in the video, as he looks both befuddled and concerned by the altercation. He also appears to confront the man who tried to take the towel before being ushered away by his security team.

A separate clip sees the moment the woman caught the concert towel and then is wrestled to the ground for it, with other nearby concertgoers filming the scary incident and coming to the woman's defense.

