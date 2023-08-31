Music

Ellie Goulding Is Hit by a Firework While Performing On Stage, Assures Fans Her 'Face Is In Tact'

By Tionah Lee
Published: 7:49 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

The singer was performing during a music festival when it appeared she was hit in the face with a firework.

Ellie Goulding is OK after the lights seemed to get the best of her during a performance over the weekend!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to give her fans an update after a video of her performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England, went viral. In the video, Goulding appears to be hurt by a firework mid-performance. 

"To those asking I am OK!" the "Lights" singer wrote next to a firework emoji. "Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."

In a clip shared on TikTok, Goulding was performing and walked to the edge of the stage. When she hit the front, the pyro went up as she shouted "f**k," and held her face.

@random.15071 #elliegoulding #victoriousfestival ♬ original sound - Emilia hollands

The show continued and the "Love Me Like You Do" singer appeared fine. 

The mishap comes after a summer of scary incidents on stage for performers. 

In June, Bebe Rexha was taken to the hospital after a fan threw a cell phone onstage and hit her in the face during a performance in New York City. Earlier this month, Cardi B threw a microphone in the crowd after a fan splashed her with water during a performance in Las Vegas. And Nick Jonas fell into a hole mid-performance, and recovered like a pro during a Jonas Brothers concert in Boston.

