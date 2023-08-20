Drake Catches a Book Thrown at Him Onstage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'

While it seems Drake doesn't mind women throwing their bras onto stage, it's a different story when it comes to reading material.

The "One Dance" rapper took the stage Wednesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco for his It's All A Blur tour, and showed off his quick reflexes when someone in the audience hurled a book at his head.

In videos posted to social media, Drake can be seen moving around the stage and talking to the crowd between songs when a paperback book comes flying out of nowhere, and he quickly catches it one-handed.

"You're lucky I'm quick," Drake said, pointing at the audience member who apparently threw the tome. "I would have had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face."

While a slew of artists have been getting pelted with dangerous objects during shows recently -- including phones, bracelets, water bottles, flowers and much more -- sometimes leading to actual hospital visits (in the case of Bebe Rexha), Drake's mostly been on the receiving end of large cup-size bras.

During Drake's July 21 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a woman tossed her 36G bra onstage, and Drake made sure to direct his team to have the woman located "immediately." During his July 26 concert at Madison Square Garden, another woman tossed her 46G size bra onstage. After taking a closer look at the black bra, Drake reacted saying, "Good God." Later during that show, the Toronto native admitted that "the 46G has me f***ed up tonight."

During his show at the Kia Forum last week, Drake displayed a comically large pink bra that was apparently custom made as a prank, but fit in with the apparent theme of his shows.

For more on Drake's wild and unpredictable It's All A Blur tour, check out the video below.

Drake Gifts Fan $40K Hermès Purse During Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake's Son Adonis Does the Perfect Impression of His 'Rich Flex' Song

Drake Displays Comically Large Bra Thrown Onstage During Concert

Drake Shares Video of Son Watching His Show for the First Time

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Kiss at Drake's Concert

Drake Comes to Defense of Female Concertgoer in Heated Confrontation