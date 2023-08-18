Whenever Drake is ready to pass the mic on to his son, Adonis is ready to pick it up!

The rapper took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share some adorable home videos of his 4-year-old son following a four-show run of his It's All a Blur Tour, sponsored by Cash App, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, this week.

In the clips, Adonis is singing the earworm that every rap fan had in their heads after first hearing 21 Savage and Drake's single, "Rich Flex" off their 2022 collab album, Her Loss.

"21, can ya do somethin' for me?" Adonis sings over and over again in the cute vids, one of which his dad teasingly captioned, "Comes to one Drake show..."

Drake’s son Adonis couldn’t stop singing Drake & 21 Savage’s song “Rich Flex” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eoW1c9SMp6 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) August 18, 2023

Drake's son, whom he shares with his ex, French artist Sophie Brussaux, also showed off a picture of his dad onstage that he drew...while still rapping that same "Rich Flex" line.

Adonis was in the audience for Saturday's concert at the Forum, and Drake posted a series of sweet pics and videos from his son's first show, captioned, "Adonis's Big Day Out," which show the youngster wearing age-appropriate noise-canceling headphones as he watched his dad by the soundboard.

During Saturday's performance, Drake also told his fans about Adonis being in attendance, alerting the crowd, "I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake Displays Comically Large Bra Thrown Onstage During Concert

Drake Shares Video of Son Watching His Show for the First Time

Drake Comes to Defense of Female Concertgoer in Heated Confrontation

Drake Gifts Fan $40K Hermès Purse During Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery