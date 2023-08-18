Drake's Son Adonis Does the Perfect Impression of His 'Rich Flex' Song After Seeing Dad in Concert
Drake's Son Adonis Delivers Spot-On Impression of His Dad After …
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Rachel Leviss Speaks Out Post-Scandoval, Reacts to 'Ultimate Vil…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
Sean Tuohy's 'Below Deck' Comments on 'The Blind Side' Negotiati…
Blac Chyna on Past Kardashian Feud and Where Her Co-Parenting Re…
‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington on Reuniting With Dakota Fa…
How 'And Just Like That' Changed Stanford's Story After Willie G…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Prenup and Exploitation…
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Spotte…
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Su…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ …
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Unc…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
What Michael Oher Says ‘The Blind Side' Changed About His Real-L…
Whenever Drake is ready to pass the mic on to his son, Adonis is ready to pick it up!
The rapper took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share some adorable home videos of his 4-year-old son following a four-show run of his It's All a Blur Tour, sponsored by Cash App, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, this week.
In the clips, Adonis is singing the earworm that every rap fan had in their heads after first hearing 21 Savage and Drake's single, "Rich Flex" off their 2022 collab album, Her Loss.
"21, can ya do somethin' for me?" Adonis sings over and over again in the cute vids, one of which his dad teasingly captioned, "Comes to one Drake show..."
Drake's son, whom he shares with his ex, French artist Sophie Brussaux, also showed off a picture of his dad onstage that he drew...while still rapping that same "Rich Flex" line.
Adonis was in the audience for Saturday's concert at the Forum, and Drake posted a series of sweet pics and videos from his son's first show, captioned, "Adonis's Big Day Out," which show the youngster wearing age-appropriate noise-canceling headphones as he watched his dad by the soundboard.
During Saturday's performance, Drake also told his fans about Adonis being in attendance, alerting the crowd, "I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."
RELATED CONTENT:
Drake Displays Comically Large Bra Thrown Onstage During Concert
Drake Shares Video of Son Watching His Show for the First Time
Drake Comes to Defense of Female Concertgoer in Heated Confrontation