Maluma Reveals the Literal Reason He's Naming His Daughter Paris (Exclusive)

By Samantha Schnurr
Published: 9:36 AM PST, February 5, 2024

Maluma has a special place in his heart for the City of Light.

It's called the City of Light, but for Maluma and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, Paris is the city of love. 

In an interview with ET's Denny Directo at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMY Gala on Feb. 3, the "Sin Contrato" singer revealed the very literal reason he and Gomez picked Paris as the name of their first daughter on the way.

"We made her in Paris," Maluma confirmed. 

While the wait is almost over for the couple to meet their first child together, the three-time GRAMMY nominee is already in love with his baby girl. 

"I'm not ready. I'm nervous... They don't bring any manual... or instructions, so I just want to go with the flow," he said. "I want to see how it is. I just want to love her. I want to be with her all the time and I'm already in love with her."

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the 2024 GRAMMYs the next day, Maluma was bummed to lose for Best Latin Pop Album. "I'm gonna miss not winning the GRAMMY... I just wanted to have it in my arms, so let's see if next year we're gonna have the chance to be nominated again and maybe taking it home."

And, as Turner pointed out, he'll have the chance to have his daughter with him should he nab more nods next year. 

"I'm not in a rush," he said. "I'm just enjoying my life, enjoying the moment that I'm living."

