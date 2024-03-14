Congratulations are in order for Kali Uchis and Don Toliver, who announced on Thursday that they've welcomed a baby boy!

The couple took to Instagram and posted a sweet video of Kali holding their newborn son not long after giving birth to him. Fans can see in the video that she's lying in the hospital bed as Don hovers just above her while he plays with his son's little hands and feet.

The video montage then shows Kali holding the new baby back at home. She's rocking him to sleep and feeding him and then walking around her backyard while holding the new bundle of joy.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more," the couple captioned the video. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health."

The birth news comes just two months after the 30-year-old songstress revealed she and Don, 29, were expecting their first child together. The announcement came via her music video for "Tu Corazón Es Mio" ("Your Heart Is Mine").

Also in a social media post ahead of giving birth, Kali wrote on an Instagram Story, "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments."

It's unclear when Kali and Don were first linked together, but he confirmed the romance in 2021 in an interview with W Magazine.

It's been a doubly blessed couple of months for Kali, who on Jan. 12 also dropped her second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, Orquídeas.

