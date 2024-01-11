Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child Together

Kali Uchis is going to be a mom!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old songstress revealed that she and boyfriend Don Toliver, 29, are expecting their first child together in the music video for "Tu Corazón Es Mio." The visual documents Uchis' pregnancy journey, showing clips of the couple at the doctor for an ultrasound appointment. Uchis also gives fans several peeks at her baby bump throughout, and at one point, the rapper is seen adorably kissing her belly.

Both Uchis and Toliver shared the video on Instagram, writing in a joint post, "Starting our family❤️‍🩹 don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

In a separate post on her Instagram Stories, Uchis wrote, "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments."

Toliver also shared his excitement over the impending arrival of their little one on his Instagram Stories. In one post, he shared, "We ready for you." In another, he wrote, "Need to hurry an [sic] pull up. We waiting on you!!!!!!!!"

Instagram

Toliver first confirmed his romance with Uchis in a 2021 interview with W Magazine. "We're not crazy public or nothing like that," he noted. "We just vibe." At the time, the rapper revealed that they had traveled to Colombia, where Uchis' family lives, to shoot music videos for his songs "What You Need" and "Drugs N Hella Melodies" off his 2021 album, Life of a Don.

"I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation," Toliver explained, revealing that during the trip he also met some of Uchis' family members.

Uchis and Toliver may have a history of working together, but this is perhaps their best collaboration yet!

Uchis' second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, Orquídeas, drops on Jan. 12.

