Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant With Her First Child: See Her Reveal

Bhad Bhabie is going to be a mom! The 20-year-old social media personality revealed her pregnancy by sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

On Friday, Bhabie -- real name Danielle Bregoli -- posted two mirror selfies to her page. In the photos, Bhabie wears a tight white T-shirt highlighting her growing belly and a pair of gray sweatpants. She refrained from adding a caption, letting the photos speak for themselves.

Bhabie, who first rose to fame with her viral "Catch me outside, how about that?" phrase, has yet to reveal how far along she is or the sex of her child.

According to People, a source claims that the former rapper is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Although the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, earlier this year they made headlines when they unveiled their matching tattoos.

Per TMZ, the couple debuted their tattoos in April. Bhabie got Le Vaughn's name tattooed on the left side of her chest, as well as "1111" on her neck, in reference to his birthday. Meanwhile, Le Vaughn got Bhabie's first and middle name tattooed on his neck.

When fans questioned the tattoos, Bhabie commented, "I love that man whether y'all like it or not, y'all gonna talk regardless."

Bhabie took a break from social media in 2020, sharing that she was stepping back due to her "mental health."

"I hate to say it but y'all won! Congrats mission complete. Y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose [sic] it!" she wrote at the time. "Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can't sleep at night."

That summer, she revealed she was taking time off at a treatment center to receive professional support.

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," a statement posted to her social media read. "For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support."

"She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever," the statement continued. "Please respect her and her families [sic] privacy at this time."

Bhabie has since opened an OnlyFans account and stepped back from her rapping career.

RELATED CONTENT: