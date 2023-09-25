David McCallum, 'NCIS' Star, Dead at 90

David McCallum has died. The actor, best known for his role as Ducky on NCIS, died on Monday of natural causes while surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was 90.

"He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father," McCallum's son, Peter McCallum, said in a statement. "He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations."

"He was a true renaissance man -- he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge," he continued. "For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS."

He concluded, "After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep. Her answer was simply, 'Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.' She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old."

The previously announced 20th anniversary NCIS marathon will now include an "In memoriam" card in remembrance of McCallum. Steven D. Binder and David North, the show's executive producers, additionally spoke out in a statement to ET.

"For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more," Binder and North said. "He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

The CBS family also reacted to McCallum's death, telling ET in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years."

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," the network's statement continued. "We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife, Katherine, and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David."

CBS

McCallum was born in Scotland in 1933, the son of David, a violinist, and Dorothy, a cellist. While McCallum initially pursued playing the oboe professionally, he soon switched his focus to acting.

In 1962, McCallum made his film debut in Freud. He want on to star in films including The Great Escape and on shows such as The Outer Limits.

His big break came in 1964 when he was cast as Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globes nod for his role.

Films such as The Greatest Story Ever Told and Mosquito Squadron followed, as did roles on TV shows including Hauser's Memory and She Waits, before McCallum landed the role of Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS in 2003.

His last film role came in 2015, when he voiced Alfred Pennyworth in Batman vs. Robin.

In addition to acting, McCallum also orchestrated and conducted a trio of lush, sonically adventurous records that put unique spins on some of the period's more popular songs. In 2016, McCallum published his first novel, Once a Crooked Man.

McCallum, who was previously married to Jill Ireland, is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine; his sons, Paul, Valentine and Peter; his daughter, Sophie; and his eight grandchildren: Julia, Luca, Iain, Stella, Gavin, George, Alessandro and Whit. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason.

In lieu of flowers, McCallum's family asks that donations be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. No immediate memorial service will take place, instead a celebration of life service will be held in the future.

