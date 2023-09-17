Irish Grinstead, 702 Singer, Dead at 43

Irish Grinstead, singer of girl group, 702, has died. She was 43.

The news of Irish's death was shared by her sister and 702 groupmate, LeMisha Grinstead, on Saturday, via Instagram.

"It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening," she wrote next to a black and white photo of Irish. "She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family. Love always, Misha."

LeMisha followed the post with a picture of her and Irish preparing to take the stage.

"Me and my lil sister!! 💕😔," she wrote.

LeMisha shared one final picture of her sister, looking up to the sky with the words "RIP Irish B. Grinstead June 2, 1980 - September 16, 2023."

No cause of death has been shared. However, in December 2022, 702 announced that Irish would be stepping away from the group, due to medical reasons.

Irish's death was also mourned by Missy Elliott, who was featured on their song "Steelo."

"Irish May your beautiful soul Rest Peacefully in the arms of the Lord🕊️ A Multitude of prayers for the entire Grinstead family🙏🏾🕊️💔#702," the rapper wrote via X (formally known as Twitter) over a picture of Irish.

702 which included Irish, LeMisha and Kameelah Williams, released their first album, No Doubt in 1996, which featured breakout hits, "Steelo" and "Get It Together." In 1999, the trio released their self-titled follow-up album, which included their hit single, "Where My Girls At."

Amid their success, 702 -- named after the area code of their hometown Las Vegas -- released songs on soundtracks to Cousin Skeeter, Pootie Tang and Good Burger. The group's final album was released in 2003.

After briefly disbanding, 702 recently began to do shows. In 2021, Irish and LeMisha appeared on BET Presents: The Encore.

