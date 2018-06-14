David Spade Donates $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness After Sister-in-Law Kate's Suicide

David Spade has donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness following the death of his late sister-in-law, Kate Spade.

The iconic designer was found dead at her apartment in New York City last Tuesday, and her death was ruled as a suicide. She was 55 years old.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, David -- whose older brother, Andy, was married to Kate for 24 years -- urged those struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

"More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support," the statement reads. "If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) thanked the 53-year-old actor in a statement. NAMI is a nationwide grassroots advocacy group representing people affected by mental illness in the United States, and provides education and advocacy by shaping public policy for those suffering the effects of mental illness.

“NAMI is grateful to David Spade for his generous contribution," the statement reads. "This donation will allow us to continue to provide support and advance our mission of building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”

Last week, David Instagrammed a picture of himself with Kate along with a heartfelt message.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it," he wrote. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

David also performed a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Southern California last Friday, just three days after Kate's death. According to an eyewitness, all of Spade's jokes hit as expected, but they could tell he wasn't as lively as he usually is. Another eyewitness added that they felt David's sadness and heart onstage.

Last week, a source told ET that Kate "tried desperately to hide" her struggle with depression.

"Kate's suicide has been extremely heartbreaking and has left some friends confused because she kept a happy persona in public for so long," the source said. "But those that knew her well, knew she suffered for years with depression."

"She truly cared about her brand and didn't want the public to know of her pain," the source continued. "Kate's suicide has made some friends question what they could have done to change the horrific outcome. She definitely hid the truth of her intense suffering from so many friends, and in turn they had no idea she needed help."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

