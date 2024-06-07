Entertainment Tonight is celebrating a big win! At Friday's 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, ET won in the Outstanding Entertainment News Series category, beating both Access Hollywood and Extra.

ET co-executive producer Whitney Wallace -- with hosts Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner and several ET staffers in tow -- accepted the award. Wallace thanked executive producer, Erin Johnson, who is on location with the show and everyone at home who works tirelessly on the longest-running entertainment news program in the world.

"Thank you to everyone standing on this stage, everyone at home, who work tirelessly on this show day in and day out. We truly could not do this without you," Wallace said. "And thank you to all of our amazing correspondents and our hosts, Kevin and Nischelle. Thank you."

ET has taken home the Outstanding Entertainment News Series Emmy five years in a row and nine times overall.

In addition to the Outstanding Entertainment News Series nod, Kevin and Nischelle, along with ET talent Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith, were nominated in the Daytime Personality -- Daily category.

Erin Johnson is ET's executive producer. Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serve as co-executive producers.

Entertainment Tonight is the leading syndicated entertainment news magazine in the world, and holds the official Guinness World Records title of Longest-Running Entertainment News TV Show.

Friday's ceremony -- which was held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California -- honored the best in daytime TV, including talk shows, soap operas, travel and culinary programs and more.

This year's other nominations included nods for stars like Selena Gomez, Valerie Bertinelli and Zooey Deschanel for their culinary shows, as well as Robert Downey Jr. for his Max lifestyle series, Downey's Dream Cars.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

