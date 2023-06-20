DC Young Fly is still honoring the love of his life.

On Monday, the Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late partner, Ms Jacky Oh!

"Rest Well Baby 😥🤎 #GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime," the comedian wrote. Next to the emotional message was a throwback of him and Jacky dressed to the nines in coordinating black outfits.

Giving his followers a look at the fun they had during their time together, the next slide was a boomerang of the couple holding hands as they smiled.

Jacky died on May 31 at the age of 33. The cause of death is unknown.

DC's message comes almost a week after he and other members of Jacky's family laid her to rest during a funeral service in Atlanta, Georgia. During the emotional ceremony, the comedian addressed his late partner and honored her role as a mother to their three children.

"She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother," DC said during her funeral. "We gotta understand what she did ... her input on what she did on this earth, man. She made sure our kids were lovin' each other, they prayin'."

"I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man," DC Young Fly continued in his remarks. "I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven," he said. "Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first."

Since her death, DC has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late mother of three.

"I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER," the comedian wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

RELATED CONTENT:

A Timeline of DC Young Fly and Ms Jacky Oh's Relationship

DC Young Fly Delivers Touching Eulogy for Ms Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly Shares Video Honoring Ms Jacky Oh Following Her Funeral

DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Ms Jacky Oh! 1 Week After Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery