'Deadpool & Wolverine' Rivals 'Dune 2' With NSFW Popcorn Bucket

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is here and yes, it's just as inappropriate as you guessed.

On Thursday, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman excitedly gave fans a first look at the highly anticipated snack holder that will be available for a limited time while the movie is in theaters. The reveal came in the form of an NSFW video in which a gloved Deadpool hand seductively grazes the sides and touches the bucket to the tune of "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The video ultimately zooms out to reveal a masked Wolverine head with its mouth wide open where the popcorn will be filled to the brim. One of the final shots shows butter dripping down the X-Men character's face in a suggestive way as a spray-painted message reading "Designed by Deadpool" is shown on the side of the item.

"Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine," Reynolds captioned a post, referencing the infamous Dune 2 popcorn bucket from March.

Jackman -- who is reprising his role as James "Jimmy" Howlett aka Wolverine from the Fox X-Men films -- similarly reposted the promotional video to his account on X (formerly Twitter), hilariously referencing the shot of the bucket.

"Don’t try to butter me up. #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️💛," the Logan star wrote.

The film's director, Shawn Levy, also weighed in on the unveiling, telling his own followers on the social media platform that he had no idea what he signed up for when he joined the project as the director.

"I thought I was just making a movie. Now I'm just holding on for dear life. #PopcornWars #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛," he shared.

The bucket immediately got the approval of fans on social media, who posted memes and reactions to the undeniably risqué novelty item.

"the person who designed the dune popcorn bucket," one person wrote, attaching a gif of Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

"This is Dune 2 all over again," another fan added.

In February, ET spoke with the cast of Dune Part 2 about the popcorn bucket that sparked major headlines due to some fans' inappropriate thoughts.

"It's not OK," Florence Pugh told ET.

"I would be really curious to know what the discussion was around that," Timothée Chalamet added. "Somebody might be mortally offended right now about the reaction to this -- or someone's going, 'This is exactly how I planned it!'"

Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters on July 26.

