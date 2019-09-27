Superman is ready to get back in his cape and tights!

Actor Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel for four seasons on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alongside Teri Hatcher, is open to reprising his role.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with the 53-year-old actor about the possibility of a Clark Kent revival at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty Event benefiting the American Heart Association in celebration of their 15-year anniversary in L.A. with a book release of The Trifecta of Healthy by Dan Holtz and Angie Sadeghi, MD, on Thursday.

"I would love to see that happen because I think we ended on the weirdest note ever and so we've talked about it and I would love to see what they are doing 25 years later, and I'd love to see that situation," Cain tells ET. The show ended with Lois and Clark mysteriously being gifted with an unknown baby. "I've already started writing little bits and pieces down, so we'll see if I can convince someone to make six, 10, 12 episodes."

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

As for Cain's co-star, Hatcher, what's her take on all of this?

"She agrees that it would be a great idea. I just don't know if we agree on what should be happening, which is perfect for Lois and Clark," Cain admits.

In terms of an Arrowverse crossover, the Supergirl star says he has "no news."

"I am already on the show as Supergirl's father, so hard to say how that would work out, but listen, I love being part of the genre and I embrace it and if something worked out that would be fine, you never know," he says.

