Hannah Brown didn't let a run-in with her ex last weekend get her down.

The former Bachelorette and her ex-fiance, Jed Wyatt, were both guests at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 22 -- and while it could have been an awkward situation, Brown's close friend and fellow Bachelor alum, Demi Burnett, told ET it was "all fine."

"Everybody was having a good time -- it was fun. Her and Jed, they were all fine. Everybody was fine," Burnett said at the Bachelor: Live on Stage after-party in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I think Hannah's doing everything she needs to be doing and she's figuring it out. Her life has been so busy for so long and so now she's getting to reconvene with all her friends," she added. "Everybody can coexist and she's mature about it and I really respect that."

Brown ended her engagement to Wyatt just weeks after he proposed on The Bachelorette, following headlines that he came on the series with a girlfriend back home in Nashville. Wyatt attended Godwin and Barbour's engagement party with his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker, and Burnett told ET that Brown isn't overly concerned about coupling up right now.

"I think Hannah is doing the most amazing things she can be doing. She's living her best life and I think she just needs to do that for a little bit, and if somebody comes along, somebody comes along," said Burnett -- who also gushed to ET about her own new relationship with Slater Davis. "She's a rockstar, she's doing all the best things, so she doesn't need to worry about a man."

Still, Burnett would have liked to see Brown get another chance at finding love on The Bachelorette. ET exclusively announced last month that she'll be joining upcoming dates on the Dancing With the Stars tour, which would interfere with filming the ABC dating show.

"I wish it would be Hannah Brown again because of course, I like watching my friend. But I'm up for any of my friends being the Bachelorette," Burnett shared. "I'm all about Tayshia [Adams] being the Bachelorette. I wish Katie Morton would be the Bachelorette. That would be amazing. Katie should be the Bachelorette!"

Adams is one of the women rumored to be in the running for Bachelorette, which will be announced on Good Morning America on Monday morning. Other possible contenders include Tia Booth and Clare Crawley.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelor: Live on Stage is hosted by Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin. Find tour stops and purchase tickets at www.bachelorliveonstage.com.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Breaking Down All the Possible 'Bachelorette' Candidates: Kelsey Weier, Tia Booth, Hannah Brown and More

Demi Burnett Says She's the 'Happiest' She's Ever Been in New Romance With Slater Davis (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams Addresses 'Bachelorette' Rumors (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison On Madison's Ultimatum, Peter's Love, Bachelorette Rumors (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery