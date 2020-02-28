It's time to press pause on all the drama going down on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, because the Bachelorette announcement is upon us!

Good Morning America will announce the next franchise lead on Monday morning, they revealed on Twitter on Friday, just days after host Chris Harrison told ET that the Bachelorette had "not been decided." Things move fast in Bachelor Nation!

"We really do have this massive debate where people from this season, people from prior seasons, people you don't even know are in the mix," Harrison told ET on Tuesday.

So, who could it be? From Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams to Hannah Brown and Clare Crawley, we're breaking down the possible contenders -- and who might be out of the running.

POSSIBLE CONTENDER: KELSEY WEIER

As the most recent woman to be eliminated from Weber's season, Weier is an option for Bachelorette. She's also Weber's top pick for the job.

"She wants this so bad and I think she's just got a lot of great qualities for it," he told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelor: Women Tell All taping on Feb. 21. The special airs on Monday night.

"It was really great to just see her today and share a little moment there and just talk and share some kind words," he continued. "I connect with her a lot, just in that emotional level."

However, Weier told ET that she hadn't yet been approached for the new position. "I honestly haven't been talked to about it, so I really haven't been thinking about it," she explained. "When I came on the show, I came on it for one reason, and that was honestly to find love. I didn't expect to fall for Peter, but I did. So, my end goal was to be with him."

Weier did say she's "moved on." "I think I was in love with him, but I've done a lot of soul searching and rewatching the show, reliving the show. I've realized that my feelings were real, but I've also moved on," she shared. "I've appreciated our relationship and I've learned a lot from it and all I can do is grow from it."

POSSIBLE CONTENDER: TIA BOOTH

The 28-year-old was a fan favorite after appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018 -- and seemed the most likely candidate for Bachelorette that year, until fans found out about Luyendyk's brutal breakup with Becca Kufrin. Kufrin ended up getting the gig, while Booth headed to Bachelor in Paradise.

Over that summer, Booth pursued a relationship with Colton Underwood, but things didn't work out between them. Underwood went on to be the Bachelor, while Booth started dating outside of Bachelor Nation. After about a year of dating, Booth announced her split from boyfriend Cory Cooper in October 2019. She's since been single -- and is seemingly a prime contender for Bachelorette again.

Harrison appeared open to the idea of Booth as Bachelorette while speaking with ET on Tuesday. "Tia's great!" he shared.

POSSIBLE CONTENDER: TAYSHIA ADAMS

Another ex of Underwood's, Adams, could also be in the running to be Bachelorette this year. The 29-year-old Orange County native made it to Underwood's final three before he broke up with her and fellow finalist Hannah Godwin to chase down Cassie Randolph. Though devastated at the time, Adams healed her heart and went on to Paradise last summer.

Though she had several suitors over the course of the season, her most memorable relationship was with John Paul Jones. She dumped him on the beach, but then tried to make their relationship work in the real world. They went their separate ways for good in October 2019.

POSSIBLE CONTENDER: CLARE CRAWLEY

Choosing Crawley as the Bachelorette would definitely be a throwback, but it's nothing the Bachelor franchise hasn't done before (hello, Arie Luyendyk Jr.!). Crawley first entered Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' 2014 season, where she told him off when he broke up with her in the finale (he deserved it). She's a two-time alum of Bachelor in Paradise (seasons one and two), and returned for Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

Fans were hopeful Crawley would get her happily ever after on that season, as she accepted a proposal from Canadian Bachelorette contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on the series' reunion show. They broke up less than two months later, marking the shortest engagement in Bachelor franchise history.

Still, Crawley seems to be well-liked by fans, and at 38 years old, she would be an answer to recent criticism that the franchise is skewing too young in its contestants (many of Weber's final contestants were under the age of 25).

Rob Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, told ET earlier this month that age was something the production and casting team would look at "going forward."

"You see a lot of people talking about the age of contestants. I think that’s something we’d probably look at and say, 'Does it need to be aged up? Are these girls ready?' This is a show about hopefully finding a life mate, and that has happened on this show. I think just making sure everybody’s ready, and you can’t ignore the fact that, not even for the right reasons anymore, but are you there to be an influencer? Are you there for Peter? Looking at all that," he explained. "They all, I think, are very sincere; I think the girls are actually great, but you look at everything and take that into account moving forward as we think about who the next Bachelorette is going to be."

PROBABLY RULED OUT: HANNAH ANN SLUSS, MADISON PREWETT AND VICTORIA FULLER

Given that the Bachelorette announcement will take place on Good Morning America on Monday, it's unlikely that the three women still in contention for Weber's heart will get the gig. While the franchise did announce Rachel Lindsay as the Bachelorette before she was eliminated from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017, we're not expecting them to spoil the season again. So, in our book, Sluss, Prewett and Fuller are probably ruled out.

PROBABLY RULED OUT: HANNAH BROWN

While some fans would have liked to see Brown get the gig again after failing to get her happy ending last season, the pageant queen's new commitment with Dancing With the Stars makes it unlikely.

ET exclusively revealed earlier this month that Brown will be reuniting with her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten, and fellow guest star Kate Flannery on a series of DWTS tour stops through California and Arizona next month. Brown will kick things off on Tuesday, March 24, in Riverside, California, and perform at five more shows, including a date at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on March 29. That commitment conflicts with the Bachelorette production schedule, as the show usually starts taping in early to mid-March.

Brown seemed conflicted about being the Bachelorette again during a January interview with ET.

"I don't know [if I'd be the Bachelorette again]!" she said. "Because I think everybody thinks that like... there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?"



"But there's a lot of good that comes out of it, too. I would never, like, completely bash the Bachelor franchise. I think it's had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that, but it doesn't have to be as the Bachelorette," Brown shared.

While speaking with ET on Tuesday, Harrison noted Brown "was great TV" -- but we're guessing she'll take this season off.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more of what Harrison had to say about choosing the next Bachelorette in the video below.

