Demi Lovato and her new man, Max Ehrich, are seemingly still quarantining together.



The new couple was spotted grocery shopping over the weekend at the Erewhon Organic grocery store in Los Angeles.

For the outing, the 27-year-old "I Love Me" singer donned black sweatpants and a black Beverly Hills sweatshirt with a matching black mask. She paired the look with white sneakers and wore protective gloves.

The Young and the Restless star, 28, rocked black boots, jeans, and a Wu-Tang Clan shirt with a protective mask of his own. The pair first sparked romance rumors late last month.

IXOLA/BACKGRID

ET confirmed the romance in March and a source revealed that this was a new relationship, adding that they met just a few weeks ago and the pair is greatly enjoying spending time together.

Lovato told Jimmy Fallon last week that she has been quarantining with her family.

Fans also noticed Lovato made an accidental cameo on her boyfriend's Instagram Live session last month. The pair also love sharing flirty messages on social media with one another.

This marks Lovato's second public relationship since she left rehab in 2019. She's also been linked to model Austin Wilson.



For more from Lovato and Ehrich, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Accidentally Made a Cameo in Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Instagram Live This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Demi Lovato Dishes on Her Star-Studded FaceTime Chats With Ariana Grande and More

Demi Lovato Comments on Photo of Max Ehrich and Her Dog: 'My Angels'

Demi Lovato Accidentally Made a Cameo on New Boyfriend Max Ehrich's Instagram Live

Related Gallery