Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's engagement ended for several reasons. After news broke of their breakup, the Young and the Restless star publicly claimed he found out about the end of his engagement to the "Anyone" singer from a tabloid.

However, a source tells ET that Ehrich was told the relationship was over before the news of the split was made public.

"Demi and Max’s relationship shifted once the couple got back to work and were separated," the source tells ET. "Max is in Atlanta working on set and Demi is in L.A. The couple is used to being together and the separation made [them] realize they were moving too fast."

Not only did the distance cause problems, but the source also shares with ET that Lovato felt like her former fiancé "wasn't being honest about things" at times.

"She’s worked very hard to get to a good place and isn’t willing to put up with anything that doesn’t serve her in a positive way," the source adds. "The breakup was for the best.”

The couple got together in March and announced their engagement in July following a whirlwind romance. Two months after their engagement, news broke that they were calling it quits. On Monday, Ehrich posted another Instagram Story, seemingly referencing the split.

"One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page," he wrote. "Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends, and my art. Good vibes only :)."

On Sunday, Ehrich claimed on Instagram that he and Lovato, "haven't even officially ended anything to each other."

