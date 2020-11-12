Demi Lovato is taking the time to work on herself following her split from ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, in September. The 28-year-old singer appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers where she opened up about using her quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic to work on herself.

"At the beginning of quarantine I got really into meditation, actually. I started meditating more," she shared on Tuesday. "It was something I had kind of done in the past but not really made a lifestyle out of it. Now I've started meditating. I kind of came up with this new philosophy that I'm never bored. I never have to worry about being bored because I can always meditate no matter where I am or what I'm doing. That's helped me a lot."

Lovato went on to share that time isolated from others has allowed her to focus on the most important relationships in her life.

"Also just building better relationships with my friends and family and even my dogs, getting to walk them is something I didn't get to do when I was working so much," she said. "This quarantine has been a nice little experience for me to get to know myself better."

Lovato started dating Ehrich back in March at the start of the pandemic, and he popped the question in a beach proposal in July. Two months later, they split. The Young and the Restless star claimed at the time that he found out his relationship was over from a tabloid report.

A source previously told ET that Lovato felt Ehrich "wasn't being honest about things," and added, "She’s worked very hard to get to a good place and isn’t willing to put up with anything that doesn’t serve her in a positive way. The breakup was for the best.”

Lovato has not publicly spoken out about her split, but she did release the emotional ballad "Still Have Me," which many thought to be about the breakup. The Disney Channel alum is known for making pointed messages in her lyrics. Her most recent song, "Commander in Chief," which was released prior to the presidential election in October, took direct aim as President Donald Trump.

"I was thinking about the music that's out there right now and I was like, 'Why isn't anyone talking about what's happening?'" Lovato shared on Late Night. "In the '60s and '70s when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process it and get through it. I was like, 'You know, I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life.'"

Lovato is next set to host the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

