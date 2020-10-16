Max Ehrich Releases New Song 'Afraid' Weeks After Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich is afraid to love after Demi Lovato. The Young and the Restless actor released a new song titled "Afraid" on Friday, weeks after his split from the pop star.

The accompanying music video shows Ehrich playing the piano as he belts out the ballad. Pouring his feelings into the lyrics, Ehrich, 29, croons, "I’m afraid to give up my heart / I’m afraid to lose against love / I’m afraid, afraid to be broken apart / So I play, I play safe / Holding my guard."

While promoting the new single, Ehrich wrote on Instagram, "It’s scary to fall in love. but it’s a risk worth taking. for in the end; all we truly need is love."

"Afraid" is featured on his upcoming six song EP that is expected to drop next year.

As for Lovato, after ending her engagement with Ehrich, she released the heartfelt track "Still Have Me," that included lyrics that spoke candidly about picking herself back up in the aftermath of a broken heart.

Ehrich and Lovato ended their two-month engagement in mid-September. The former couple first sparked romance rumors this past March. Ehrich has been very vocal on social media since the split, claiming he found out about the end of his engagement via a tabloid.

However, a source told ET that Ehrich was told the relationship was over before the news of the split was made public.

"Demi and Max’s relationship shifted once the couple got back to work and were separated," the source explained. "Max is in Atlanta working on set and Demi is in L.A. The couple is used to being together and the separation made [them] realize they were moving too fast."

Not only did the distance cause problems, but the source also shared with ET that Lovato felt like her former fiancé "wasn't being honest about things" at times.

"She’s worked very hard to get to a good place and isn’t willing to put up with anything that doesn’t serve her in a positive way," the source added. "The breakup was for the best."

Meanwhile, just this past week, Ehrich posted a photo with a new lady, American Idol alum Sonika Vaid.

For more on Lovato and Ehrich's split, see below.

