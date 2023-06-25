With summer officially here, it's time for trips to the beach or pool and enjoying time outdoors basking in the sun. If you’re looking to expand your swimwear lineup, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down every one of their best-selling and top rated swimsuits.

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Now through Wednesday, June 28, you can save 20% on all of Andie's tried and true swimsuits. Just use code BESTOFBEST at checkout to stock up on trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.

Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are all on sale for your summer adventures.

Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim sale to shop now.

The Amalfi Andie Swim The Amalfi Understated and elegant, this classic one-piece has adjustable straps and compressive fabric for support. $98 $78 WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

The Maui Top Andie Swim The Maui Top The Maui is Andie's most supportive top, combining the ease of a crop top and the comfort of a sports bra. Longline and secure, it's the simple solution to your swim needs. $52 $42 WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

The Bikini Bottom Andie Swim The Bikini Bottom With its classic low-rise fit and medium coverage, this bikini bottom is a staple piece of swimwear. Choose from 20 different colors and patterns to find your favorite. $46 $36 WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

The Mykonos Andie The Mykonos Feel like a Bond girl all summer with a perfect plunge designed to make you look like a million bucks. $98 $78 WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

The Nantucket One Piece Andie Swim The Nantucket One Piece The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making. $98 $47 WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

