Shopping

Demi Moore's Favorite Swimwear Brand Is Having A Huge Sale: Save 20% On Every Best-Selling Swimsuit

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Demi Moore Andie Swim
Andie Swim

With summer officially here, it's time for trips to the beach or pool and enjoying time outdoors basking in the sun. If you’re looking to expand your swimwear lineup, Demi Moore-approved brand Andie Swim is currently marking down every one of their best-selling and top rated swimsuits. 

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Now through Wednesday, June 28, you can save 20% on all of Andie's tried and true swimsuits. Just use code BESTOFBEST at checkout to stock up on trending bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from the brand, which recently collaborated with Mindy Kaling.

Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim creates supportive and size-inclusive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably. Many swim styles are available in two lengths: classic and long torso. Whether you prefer a trendy bikini or one-piece, Andie Swim's timeless swimwear silhouettes are all on sale for your summer adventures.

Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim sale to shop now.

The Jetties One Piece
The Jetties One Piece
Andie Swim
The Jetties One Piece

A scoop back and adjustable crossover straps bring a little something-something to this chic one piece style.

$118$94
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Amalfi
The Amalfi
Andie Swim
The Amalfi

Understated and elegant, this classic one-piece has adjustable straps and compressive fabric for support.

$98$78
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Maui Top
The Maui Top
Andie Swim
The Maui Top

The Maui is Andie's most supportive top, combining the ease of a crop top and the comfort of a sports bra. Longline and secure, it's the simple solution to your swim needs. 

$52$42
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Bikini Bottom
The Bikini Bottom
Andie Swim
The Bikini Bottom

With its classic low-rise fit and medium coverage, this bikini bottom is a staple piece of swimwear. Choose from 20 different colors and patterns to find your favorite. 

$46$36
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Malibu One Piece
The Malibu One Piece
Andie Swim
The Malibu One Piece

Choose to show some skin or keep things covered up thanks to a versatile snap-front neckline.

$98$78
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Mykonos
The Mykonos
Andie
The Mykonos

Feel like a Bond girl all summer with a perfect plunge designed to make you look like a million bucks.

$98$78
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST
The Nantucket One Piece
The Nantucket One Piece
Andie Swim
The Nantucket One Piece

The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.

$98$47
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish