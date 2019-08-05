Denise Richards has made positive changes in her life thanks to her fans!

The 48-year-old actress and reality TV star recently caught viewers’ attention during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode.

While wearing a halter dress, Richards’ enlarged thyroid was on display, prompting many fans to reach out to her about the condition.

“It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed,” Richards posted along with a selfie on Instagram on Sunday. “A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is… I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare.”

The thyroid is a gland in the front of the neck. An enlarged thyroid is called a goiter and can be caused by more serious health conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This isn’t the first time Richards has spoken out thanks to her fans. Back in February, Richards revealed that her 8-year-old daughter, Eloise, had special needs due to a chromosomal disorder.

“It came up on the show, and people watching… would see different things about her,” Richards told ET’s Brice Sander at the time. “So, obviously, I had to talk about it. I was so touched at how supportive and really wonderful everyone has been, sharing their stories and bringing it out in the open.”

For more from Richards, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Denise Richards Thanks Tori Spelling and 'BH90210' Cast After Announcing She's Joining the Reboot

Denise Richards Was 'So Touched' by Support After Revealing Daughter Eloise Has Special Needs (Exclusive)

Denise Richards Says Daughter Eloise Has Special Needs

Related Gallery