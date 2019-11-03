While the pair just recently got engaged, Dennis Quaid and his fiancee, Laura Savoie, are already in full-on wedding planning mode.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the Quaid -- as well as his Merry Happy Whatever co-star Brent Morin -- on Saturday, while promoting their upcoming Netflix sitcom, and the celebrated actor revealed that he and Savoie plan on tying the knot within a year.

When asked if he and Savoie -- who got engaged in Honolulu, Hawaii last month -- had already started preparing for their big day, Quaid, 65, said that "happens like the next minute" after popping the question.

"I think she's looking at wedding dresses today," Quaid shared. "She's gotta get started."

Addressing the couple's planned time frame for their wedding, Quaid said, "You've got a year, right? And if you go past a year without getting married, then you're suspect. That's basic etiquette."

They still have just over 11 months to get everything together, which means they still have time to fit in some fun vacation time during the upcoming holiday season -- even though Quaid says, "Everyday's a holiday," when he's with his ladylove.

"I think we're going to go back to Hawaii," Qauid shared. "We had such a good time there before."

Quaid will also be celebrating the holiday season in his upcoming Netflix sitcom Merry Happy Whatever, where he plays Don Quinn, a gruff, strong-willed father doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his eclectic family.

When Don's daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) brings her new boyfriend (played by Morin) home for Christmas, the family is asked to embrace the newcomer into the family, and keep Don from scarring him off.

"I can be kind of gruff, depending on the time of the day," Quaid joked about his role in the upcoming comedy. "This is the first time I did a sitcom, and to tell you the truth, I was the weakest member of the cast, at least for three or four weeks, because everybody there was very supportive of me."

As for Morin, going toe-to-toe with such a storied actor was somewhat daunting, which actually helped him get into the mindset for his role.

"It made it easy acting for me," Morin said. "My character's supposed to be intimidated, so it's easy."

While the series is centered around Christmas, Quaid said that the nature of the show and its premise lends to a ton of other opportunities for future seasons of the sitcom.

"That's the idea [of] Merry Happy Whatever, we could do Valentine's Day, we could do Thanksgiving, we could do Fourth of July, we could do Super Bowl Sunday," Quiad said. "We could do -- just pick one! We could do Take Your Secretary to lunch day."

Merry Happy Whatever is available to stream starting Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Dennis Quaid Confirms His Surprise Hawaii Engagement to 26-Year-Old Girlfriend (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Dennis Quaid Confirms Engagement to Laura Savoie: 'I'm as Happy as I Can Be'

Dennis Quaid Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Netflix's 'Merry Happy Whatever': First Look (Exclusive)

Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas Tell 'the Greatest Military Comeback Story in History' With 'Midway' (Exclusive)

Dennis Quaid Says Meg Ryan's Fame Affected Their Relationship

Related Gallery