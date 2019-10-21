Dennis Quaid is opening up about getting engaged to girlfriend Laura Savoie.

The A Dog's Purpose star discussed his upcoming engagement with ET's Nischelle Turner at the press day for his upcoming WWII film, Midway, over the weekend, stating, "Thank you very much" when offered a congratulations on the news. "She’s a beautiful, beautiful woman. She’s an incredible person. I’m really as happy as I can be.”

On Friday, Quaid, 65, and the 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas were spotted soaking up the sun during their vacation in Hawaii. The couple was first romantically linked in June after photos of the two surfaced online.

Prior to dating Savoie, Quaid was with model Santa Auzina for two years.

Quaid has previously been married three times. The former Parent Trap star tied the knot with actress P. J. Soles, and were married from 1978 to 1983. He then wed Meg Ryan in 1991, before divorcing in 2001. His third marriage was to Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018.

The actor is father to son Jack, 27, from his relationship with Ryan. Quaid also shared 11-year-old twins, Zoe and Thomas, with Kimberly.

Midway arrives in theaters on Nov. 8.

