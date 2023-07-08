What's one more tattoo for Dennis Rodman? Well, this latest one is on his face!

The NBA great took to Instagram on Friday to share that he got the face of his girlfriend, Yella Yella, tattooed on his right cheek. It's prime real estate on his face, for sure. But the gesture was no big deal for the five-time NBA champion. In fact, when he took to Instagram to post a snippet of the tat sesh, Rodman's caption read, "WHY NOT 🤷🏾‍♂️."

In the video you can see Rodman and the tattoo artist getting ready to lay down the ink. The end result? A spitting image of his girlfriend on his face. Yella Yella, who is an aspiring artist, actually wasn't down with the tat at all. At least not at first.

The former Chicago Bull star told TMZ Sports that his girlfriend wasn't the one who pushed him into getting the new ink.

"I actually told him not to do it," she told the outlet. "I'm like, 'What're you doing!'"

The Worm also told the outlet the tattoo idea was all his. As for why, the 62-year-old said that "this is my last dance with a woman," a reference to the ESPN documentary, The Last Dance.

While Rodman -- famous for his ink-covered body and eclectic hairstyle -- and his girlfriend ultimately were happy with the result, the same could not be said when it comes to how his fans feel about the whole thing. One fan commented on Rodman's post, "The tattoo artists need be put in jail for agreeing and doing a terrible job." Another fan added, "I am a tattooist and I love Dennis, tatooing faces is not a thing I do, I would have encourage antoher part of his body to receive this. But Imma love him no matter what."

The tattoo artist, Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Van Johnson, seemed pretty stoked about having the chance to ink up an NBA legend.

He wrote on Instagram, "So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?"

