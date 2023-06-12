Denver Nuggets Make History in NBA Finals Win Over Miami Heat

It only took 47 years, but the Denver Nuggets are officially NBA champions!

The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat Monday in Game 5 of the NBA finals, clinching their first championship in franchise history after beating the Heat 94-89.

While Miami controlled much of the first half, Denver overcame a 10-point deficit to retake the lead, outlasting the Heat in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to seal the win -- and the title.

Nikola Jokić was the night's hero, ending the night as the Finals' MVP, finishing the game with 28 points to his name, and now, a championship ring. 19 of his points came in the second half when the Nuggets found a way to win. Jamal Murray played a supporting role throughout the season, and on Monday, scoring 14 points over the course of the game, overcoming a near career-ending ACL injury in 2021 to reign victorious for Denver.

While the two-time MVP was the star of the game, Jimmy Butler was the Heat's shining star, leading Miami with 21 points, with Bam Adebayo right behind him with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was a star-studded affair, with everyone from former Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning, to current quarterback, Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, in the stands.

Celebrations continued long after the game was over, with both the team and the city celebrating the historic win.

