Derek Hough updated fans on his wife Hayley Erbert's condition on Friday, following his announcement that she was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma earlier this week.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hours," the Dancing With The Stars judge wrote on Instagram. Erbert, 29, is a pro dancer on the show.

Hough, 38, initially told fans that Erbert was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after suffering a bleed in her brain and requiring an emergency craniectomy.

Hough continued his update on Friday to say Erbert is "now on the long road to recovery," and that "words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love you have given us."

Hough continued, "the kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in and have been so humbling and appreciated."

He concluded his message with a message for the future, writing, "our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and some way pay it forward."

Per the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull" that is "usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain."

Hough did not provide details on Erbert's specific diagnosis in his initial post on Wednesday, only writing that she "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," where "she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

Also on Wednesday, Hough also extended thank yous to "the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity at this time."

On Thursday, Hough's sister and fellow Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough asked for fans to keep her brother and sister-in-law in their prayers.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

