Julianne Hough is calling for prayers in the wake of a medical emergency suffered by Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share her brother's post, which explained that Hayley had undergone an "emergency craniectomy" after becoming "disoriented" during a performance. Julianne added a personal message to her followers on behalf of her sister-in-law.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

In Derek's original post, he shared details about Hayley's frightening situation.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," his note read. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

Hough continued, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity at this time."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

The husband-and-wife dance duo is currently on the Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. The next show was scheduled for Thursday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. There's no word if the show will go on.

Derek, 38, and Hayley, 29, tied the knot in August in the beautiful redwood forest.

The Dancing With the Stars judge previously told ET that he knew it was time to marry his longtime love when the word "girlfriend" had lost its luster.

"I kinda stopped myself and was like, 'This feels wrong. That word does not live up to what this relationship is,'" he recalled in 2022. "That was a good indication of like, 'OK, I think it’s time to go to the next step.'"

Then, in February, the duo told ET that meeting Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's newborn had upped their own baby fever.

"There wasn't a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby, and that was when it was kind of like, 'So should we get on this now?'" Derek said with a laugh. "It did kind of make us think, 'Why wait?'"

