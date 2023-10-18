Coming soon to a ballroom (or performance theater) near you, the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2024!

Next year, fans will get a chance to witness some of their favorite ballroom professionals and celebrities as they perform routines live across the country.

"Following last year’s fan-frenzy that led to a spectacular run of sold-out shows, Dancing With the Stars is back on tour to heat up this winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production," the release teases. "This year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the unbelievable showstoppers featured in season 32. Audiences at Dancing With the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal."

Fan favorite professionals Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart are all set to hit the stage.

The celebrities have yet to be announced. After making her return to the series as co-host, Julianne Hough has also been announced as a performer for select dates of the tour.

"Pop in, pop out. Just kind of do a little bit of this," Hough told ET's Denny Directo about joining the tour after Tuesday's show. "It'll be exciting. I haven’t been on tour since my brother, and I used to do our tours together, our Move Tours."

For Hough, 35, hitting the road is a full-circle moment.

"So to be back on the road to go to the city where all the fans are, who have been following Dancing With the Stars from the beginning and my personal career," she said. "I just want to go and see everybody and connect again. Being back on the show, it's a family. I got to go on tour. I got to do the whole thing. It's full circle, you know? That's where it all started. I started on tour before I was ever on the show."

Hough teases that each show is going to be something different, so the audience should prepare to be surprised.

"Every time you hit that stage, it's like you're doing it for the first time because it's the first time the audience has seen it," she told ET. "So there really is nothing like a live audience. I obviously was on Broadway last year, that's why I moved to New York and so it's the same thing. It's like you think you're doing one show every single night, but it changes because of the crowd."

Dancing With the Stars Live 2024 kicks off Jan. 11 at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and ends March 26 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

For the list full dates and ticket prices, visit dwtstour.com.

