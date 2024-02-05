Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are taking it one day at a time and feeling grateful for their time together two months after Erbert's traumatic brain injury.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, and his wife, 29, sat down and provided and update on her condition following the two surgeries she underwent after suffering a cranial hematoma in early December.

"It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand," Hough says in the video. "She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey."

For her part, Erbert -- who was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 6 after she became "disoriented" during a performance on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour -- added that while she is not back to 100 yet, she is making strides daily.

"I’m doing so much better every single day, so much progress every single day," Erbert says in the new post. "There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek was sitting at the bottom at bed, saying so many people were thinking about [her]."

Erbert, who took a moment to show off her buzzed hair and surgery scar, said that the entire scary experience has given her a new lease on life and reminded her just how precious time is.

"A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away," Erbert says, laughing. "A new skull. But also, a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close 'cause you never know what could happen."

Erbert added that there are "really good days" and "really bad days," both emotionally and physically, but that has not made her any less grateful for the time she has been given back over the last two months.

Underneath the post, the couple's community of DWTS cast members and friends shared their love and support for Erbert as she continues to recover from the cranial injury and the surgeries that followed.

"So much love and healing for you both! Stay strong and be strong together!" wrote Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "Love you both ❤️"

"Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly! ❤️," responded Peta Murgatroyd.

"You are such an inspiration Hayley. ❤️ you’re on my heart every day. Thank you for sharing," shared former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"Our entire family sends all our love. ❤️," wrote Hough's former dance partner Bindi Irwin.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

