Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert had much to be grateful for on Christmas. The newlyweds shared a kiss under the tree days after Erbert underwent skull surgery.

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share," Erbert wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday, which was also shared on Hough's account. "Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️"

The post is Erbert's first since she suffered a cranial hematoma earlier this month.

The 29-year-old dancer looks festive in cozy green sweats with a coordinating silk scarf wrapped around her head, accessorizing with a red manicure. Erbert wraps her arms and legs around her husband as they kiss, seated on the floor in front of a Christmas tree that's adorned with silver and ivory decorations.

On Dec. 6, Erbert was rushed to the hospital after she became "disoriented" during a performance on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour in Washington, D.C. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

Then, last week, Erbert underwent cranioplasty surgery to replace a portion of her skull amid her "miracle" recovery.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," the Dancing With the Stars judge shared with his followers alongside a photo of him sitting in a chair next to his wife's hospital bed.

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us," he added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

Hough made a Christmas Day TV appearance on ABC for the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade along with his sister, Julianne Hough. The special, which is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+, was pre-taped in November prior to Erbert's medical emergency.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host also shared her brother and sister-in-law's post on her own Instagram Story, writing, "UPDATED: The greatest gift of all."

