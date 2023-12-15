Derek Hough is offering another health update on his wife, Hayley Erbert, who will require another surgery after undergoing an emergency craniectomy due to a bleed in her brain earlier this month.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video showing the couple walking alongside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. The video -- set to the tune of "Chasing Cars" -- shows them walking towards the Washington Monument, which can be seen from a distance.

The couple is bundled up on their stroll, which also shows Erbert wearing a protective helmet. In the lengthy caption, Hough shared that life has been challenging "due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives." He added that his wife is "doing well" but the recovery process "has been nothing short of a miracle."

"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy," he added. "It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

Hough then thanked everyone for their support, which has been "a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change."

The update comes a week after Hough shared the reason behind Erbert's hospitalization. At the time, he shared that Erbert is "now on the long road to recovery." Per the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull" that is "usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain."

Hough's sister and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough had also implored fans to keep her brother and sister-in-law in their prayers.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

RELATED CONTENT: